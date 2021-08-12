Looking for homemade gifts, food and art? Spend a Saturday at the Salty Market in Destin.

If you’re in the market for fresh baked goods, local honey, dip, gourmet popcorn or some arts and crafts, then The Salty Market is the place to be.

On Saturday, The Salty Market filled the parking lot at 211 Main St. between Flutterby Antiques and Signarama with tents loaded with local goods.

Stormtroopers from the "Star Wars" saga arrived on the scene Saturday just in time to cut the ribbon along with Destin City Councilwoman Teresa Herbert.

“It’s for the community. I want the locals to come in and make it a family environment,” said Wendy Boddie, organizer of the event.

The Salty Market will be set up the first and third Saturday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next one will be Aug. 21 with 22 vendors already committed.

According to the market’s Facebook page, 90% of the vendors on Saturday sold out in the first two hours.

Boddie said she visited her first market in Fort Walton Beach and it took forever to get back home in traffic.

“So, why not have something centrally located?” she said.

She posted the idea on Facebook and said it got a lot of feedback.

Three weeks later, she was cutting the ribbon on The Salty Market on Main Street.

Minutes after ceremony, folks were already milling around and making their purchases.

“Everything is made from scratch,” said Melissa Morgan, who was selling baked goods.

With Saturday being the first event, the vendor or vendors who will be bringing vegetables for the event were not available. But the plan is to have vegetables available for purchase at the market.

“Technically, I could squeeze in 50 vendors,” Boddie said.

But for now she is planning for 20 to 30.

The cost to set up a 10-foot by 10-foot tent to sell goods is $25.

To find out more about The Salty Market or how to get one of those spots to sell goods, visit them on Facebook.