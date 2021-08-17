City calls on volunteers for Christmas Reflections 2021 setup

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — The city of DeFuniak Springs is gearing up for Christmas Reflections 2021 and is asking for volunteers to assist with setup of nearly 10 million holiday lights on weekdays, 8 .a.m to 4 p.m. between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.

Inmate labor crews traditionally provided by area corrections facilities assisted with Christmas display installations, but limited availability of these services this year will place a heavier responsibility on the city’s public works department.

“This provides the city a great opportunity to partner with individuals, community organizations, and students needing community service hours to learn something new,” said City Manager Robert Thompson. “Our experienced public works team leaders can instruct volunteers on how to display holiday decorations, which can be beneficial to people who want to safely decorate their own yards and businesses. I think this is a win-win opportunity for our entire community.”

Setup with volunteers includes wrapping trees with Christmas lights and assisting with placing large displays throughout the grounds at Chipley Park.

Groups and individuals can sign up for volunteer hours on the city’s website at www.defuniaksprings.net/1346/Volunteer or by calling Kim Hagen or Kristie Siegler at the DeFuniak Springs Public Works Department at 850-892-8534 to schedule a time to volunteer.