Bowyer is Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — During the Destin Chamber’s recent Business Before Hours Sponsored by Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Kevin Bowyer of Warren Averett was honored with the chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award.

This award is presented directly from the chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.

“One of the amazing things about Kevin is he’s been with the same company his entire professional career,” said Chamber President & CEO Shane A. Moody, CCE, FCCP. “That doesn’t happen these days. But I think that loyalty has led to his success. He’s touched so many different organizations and businesses in this community in a positive way. He’s well known and well respected. And that always bodes well for business success.”

Bowyer is a member in Warren Averett’s Audit Division and serves as managing member of its Destin office. He has more than 29 years of experience in public accounting and specializes in planning, supervising and conducting audits of companies in a variety of industries, including construction, government, hospitality, real estate, professional services, nonprofits and manufacturing and distribution.

Bowyer also has extensive knowledge in consulting and performing audits in the areas of IT Risk Management, System and Organization Control engagements and internal control evaluations, as well as consulting, compliance services and tax planning and preparation services for condominium and homeowners’ associations.

“Kevin is a leader. He’s always ready physically or financially to help so many causes and efforts in the community,” said Chamber Chairman Jerry Sullivan of Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican. “During the last four to five years I have served on the Destin Chamber board with him, he’s been an integral part of the success leveraged for the business community. Kevin is just a nice guy!”

For information about the Destin Chamber or to nominate a business leader for this award, visit DestinChamber.com, call 850-837-6241 or email mail@DestinChamber.com.