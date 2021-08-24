United Way launches local Rock United singing contest

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — United Way Emerald Coast is excited to kick off Rock United, presented by Gulf Power Company, a virtual singing competition for local bands and musicians.

Rock United celebrates and recognizes the great musical talent in Okaloosa and Walton counties while helping the community by supporting the efforts of United Way Emerald Coast.

Rock United is organized in a single-elimination bracket tournament. The winner of each match-up is based on the number of votes in the United Way Rock United fundraiser. Every $1 raised equals one vote. Money raised during tournament voting will benefit United Way Emerald Coast’s fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every member of our community.

Sixteen artists who live, work, or perform along the Emerald Coast are competing in Rock United this year including Autumn Poultry, Jason Balbuena, Bangarang Peter, Emily Bass, BoDean and the Poachers, Reese Branton, Jared Herzog, Jody Lucas, Chapman Martin, Donnie Morgan, Nick 2, SheAndTheIts, Skunk Lip, ThatGuySlimm, Phil Tittle, and Wild Charge.

The Grand Prize winner will be awarded $2,500, perform at the Sound Waves Music Series featuring Cole Swindell on Nov. 6 at the Gulf on Okaloosa Island, and receive a robust media package including a photoshoot with Blacksuit FM Photography, a billboard feature from TierOne Media, a full-page article in VIP 30A Magazine, custom T-shirts from Fresh Prints of South Walton, and studio recording time with Immanuel Music Project.

View artist videos and vote for your favorite at united-way.org/rockunited. To stay updated with Rock United throughout the contest, follow the Rock United Facebook page @RockUnitedUWEC.