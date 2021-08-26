World-renowned animal advocate Laurie Hood unveils new project

Special to Gannett

FREEPORT — Laurie Hood, founder and president of Alaqua Animal Refuge, announced a new venture in her fight for animal rights — the Animal Passion Podcast Series. In her quest to advance the interests of animals, Hood highlights the work of advocates from across the globe — the "difference makers" who have dedicated their lives to animal protection and safety.

In each 30-minute episode, Hood and her guests exchange amazing tales of triumphs and setbacks,

discuss how they got started advocating for animals, and inspire viewers to get involved in their fight.

“We’re launching Animal Passion to spotlight 'difference makers' who have dedicated themselves to

protecting animals’ rights and their overall safety and wellbeing. My guests are from all over the country,

and work across a broad spectrum of fields,” said Hood, host of the Animal Passion Podcast. “By

interviewing these amazing individuals, and sharing their stories and videos of their work, we hope to rally

all animal lovers to create much needed and lasting change.”

The first six interviews were recorded in locations ranging from the Alaqua Podcast Studio in Florida to the

remote wilderness of Oregon's South Steen Mountains, to Zurich, Switzerland. Episodes include never-

before-seen footage of encounters with animals, including grizzly bears and wild horses, taken in the field

by Hood's roster of incredible guests.

Guests include Monty Roberts, author of The Man Who Listens to Horses; Buck Wilde and Esther

Gossweiler, documentarians focusing on Alaskan sea wolves and grizzly bears; Sonya Spaziani, founder

of Mustang Wild; Marty Irby, Animal Wellness Action lobbyist in Washington, D.C.; Emma Clifford, Animal

Balance founder and director; Odessa Gunn, Animal Wellness Center, Northern California director); and

Ellie Phipps Price, American Wild Horse campaign president.

Episodes can be watched either on the Animal Passion Podcast YouTube channel or listened to on every

major podcast distributor. The first three episodes featuring Buck Wilde with Esther Gossweiler, Marty Irby,

and Ellie Phipps Price will be available to the public on Aug. 31