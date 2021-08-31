Mission Love Seeds works on 17th year of Christmas meals

Christmas is on the way, and Destin-based Mission Love Seeds will, for the 17th year, provide Christmas meals, small toys, and smiles for as many children and parents in the Philippines as they can.

Each Christmas, MLS has provided dinner and gifts for the children in the Philippines. Groups and individuals in Destin and around the United States make monetary and item donations on a regular basis — and especially at Christmas time.

Barbi Carroll, founder/president of MLS, has already started packing boxes to ship. The deadline for shipping is Sept. 26 to ensure that foods will arrive in time. Everything has to be repacked and ready to go before that date.

"With more than 10 villages and thousands of children and parents, we can’t do it alone and these donors are a very important part of the team," Carroll said. "We are going to need a lot of food this year because they have been in lockdown for months and months."

Mission is also known for its work in the United States at places that have been hit by hurricanes and tornadoes. And in the Destin area, they help year round with people who are in need. But Mission first began in 2004 to help the children in villages in the Philippines. And they have never been forgotten.

This year, MLS has also welcomed new coordinators in the Philippines who will be in charge of giving food out. Michelle Navarro was named the new Mission Outreach Coordinator in the Philippines almost a year ago to replace Fely Zapanta, who died suddenly. Now, Navarro is being replaced due to poor health, but she will stay on board to help Pastor Jessie Selpo Cañas and his wife Ana Liza in the beginning.

Pastor Jessie is very knowledgeable, gifted and talented. He is a pastor, singer, ventriloquist and plays piano and guitar. He will help with this year's Christmas food distribution.

"Even though Pastor Jess has been helping Michele since she became coordinator, we are more excited to have him on board as coordinator," Carroll said. "He and his wife will be a huge asset to the Mission in the Philippines."

If you would like to help this year, bring nonperishable food items and small, soft toys to 55 Country Club Drive E. in Destin. Monetary donations will be appreciated to help with shipping costs and other food purchases made in the Philippines. Please send checks to Mission Love Seeds, 55 Country Club Drive E., Destin 32541 or visit the website missionloveseeds.org to donate using PayPal or credit card.

For more information, message Carroll on Facebook, visit Mission Love Seeds Charity, email missionloveseeds@cox.net or call 850-865-1055.

A hungry child is a hungry child, no matter the color of their skin, nationality, geographic location or economic status. MLS is reaching far and wide to fill the needs both here and abroad. But they can’t do it alone. They need our community support.

“Let each one give as he has made up his own mind and purposed in his heart, not reluctantly or sorrowfully or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7