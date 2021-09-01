Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Update

Special to Gannett

PANAMA CITY — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe are beginning to see a significant decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. But here are a few key statistics for Sept. 1:

● There are a total of 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton and Gulf counties. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 136 in the three hospitals.

● The most COVID positive patients we had admitted to our three hospitals, collectively, during the most recent surge was 154 patients on Aug.19.

● On July 4, shortly before the COVID-19 surge began, the three hospitals had a total of six patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

● Of all COVID-19 patients coming to us for care, including visits to the Emergency Department, 54 percent are under age 50. In other words, over half of patient visits to our hospitals are under 50, when all patient settings are considered.

● All three of the above mentioned facilities offer REGEN-COVTM infusions. To date, 548 infusions have been administered to our patients. The health and safety of our patients and community remains our top priority. We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated. We believe the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects. Everyone in our community plays a critical role in keeping us safe from this virus. The most effective ways of protecting each other are to wear masks in indoor spaces and get vaccinated to protect you, your loved ones and the community.