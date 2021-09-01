ProHealth announces new COVID-19 testing site in Shalimar

Special to Gannett

SHALIMAR — ProHealth, known for their affordable blood work, occupational testing, and COVID-19

testing,, is expanding its efforts this week and opening another COVID testing location in Shalimar at 4 Ninth Avenue, Suite B. The testing site will officially be open on Wednesday, Sept.1, and

offers patients rapid antigen and antibody COVID testing on Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.. The testing site is walk-ins only.

Due to the high rise in COVID numbers, ProHealth has decided to re-open their COVID testing site in a

different location. In December 2020, ProHealth opened a testing site in Fort Walton Beach. The site

was closed when the COVID numbers dropped, and testing moved to their lab test location in Fort

Walton Beach.

Owner, Danette Krumel said, “Our offices have been working extremely hard through the new rise in

COVID-19. This expansion will help ensure safety, as well as making the process of getting a COVID test quicker and more efficient.”

ProHealth also provides Rapid RT-PCR testing at their Fort Walton Beach location, a test commonly used for traveling. COVID testing is available at all eight ProHealth locations.

ProHealth specializes in providing Northwest Florida with affordable health services, including

low-cost lab work for people without health insurance or those who have high deductibles,

DNA paternity testing, adult, travel and flu immunizations, occupational, drug and alcohol

testing, DOT and employment physicals, tuberculosis screenings, B12 injections, and much

more. Walk-ins are welcome for most services. For more information, please visit

ProHealthFL.com.