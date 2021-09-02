Destin Library software conversion scheduled for Sept. 13

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The Destin Library, along with the other five libraries in the Okaloosa County Library Cooperative, is converting to a new software system for their library management effective Sept. 13.

This new system will be utilized both internally by the libraries and by library patrons via the website portal at www.Readokaloosa.org. The data conversion will affect the library hours of operation as follows:

Friday, Sept. 10 – Library will open as normal, but will close at 5 p.m. instead of 6, online catalog will be unavailable after 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 – Library will be closed all day and online catalog unavailable.

Monday, Sept. 13 – Library opens at 9 a.m. with new software system and online catalog.

If you saved your reading history or made reading lists on Readokaloosa.org, that data will not transfer to the new system and will be lost. You will need to save your reading history and lists from your library account to an external file, like a Word document, before Sept. 9.

There is a step-by-step tutorial at www.cityofdestin.com/library.

Also, text message (SMS) notification preferences will not transfer to the new system. If you would like to continue to receive SMS notifications, you will need to update your account preferences on Readokaloosa.org any time after Sept. 13. Otherwise, notifications will be sent via email.

The library appreciates everyone’s patience during this conversion. We are available to answer any questions or address any concerns you may have. Please feel free to call 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.