Alaqua announces Animal Passion, a new video podcast series

Special to Gannett

FREEPORT — Alaqua Animal Refuge, a recognized leader in animal rescue, welfare, cruelty prevention, and advocacy, recently announced the launch of the "Animal Passion" video podcast series.

Hosted by Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood, "Animal Passion" spotlights the work of advocates from all around the globe — the "difference makers" who have dedicated their lives to animal protection and safety.

In Hood’s quest to advance the interests of animals, "Animal Passion" spotlights amazing individuals, and shares their stories and videos of their work in an effort to rally all animal lovers to create much needed and lasting change. The podcast offers insight and inspiration through conversations with extraordinary animal advocates working across a broad spectrum of fields.

The first seven interviews were recorded in locations ranging from Alaqua’s podcast studio in Florida to the remote wilderness of Oregon's South Steen Mountains, to Zurich, Switzerland. Episodes include never-before-seen footage of encounters with animals, including grizzly bears, Alaskan sea wolves, and wild horses, taken in the field by our incredible guests.

The inaugural three episodes can be watched now on the "Animal Passion" YouTube channel or listened to on every major podcast site. Guests include:

• Buck Wilde and Esther Gossweiler, documentarians focusing on Alaskan sea wolves and grizzly bears

• Marty Irby, Animal Wellness Action lobbyist in Washington, D.C.

• Ellie Phipps Price, American Wild Horse Campaign president

“This is some of the most important work I have done for animals so far. These are amazing guests at the top of the animal welfare world who work tirelessly for the animals they love, in their own way,” Hood said. “These podcast episodes get you up close and personal with wild horses, wolves, bears, and other animals who are under siege around world. My hope is that every viewer will be moved to join with us and help us be their voice.”

Through education and awareness, the goal of the podcast series is to dramatically reduce the need for rescue and refuge, as well as be an avenue to entertain, inform, inspire, and encourage support for this important work of making the world a better place for all animals.

The Animal Passion video podcast series is available on Animal Passion Podcast YouTube channel — bit.ly/AnimalPassionYouTube where viewers can subscribe. It is also available on all major podcast sites.