City of Destin notice of proposed tax increase

DESTIN — The City of Destin has tentatively adopted a measure to increase its property tax levy.

Last year’s property tax levy:

A. Initially proposed tax levy $9,180,065

B. Less tax reductions due to Value Adjustment Board and other assessment changes $ (4,022)

C. Actual property tax levy $ 9,184,087

This year’s proposed tax levy.$9,824,917

All concerned citizens are invited to attend a public hearing (during the regular scheduled council meeting) on the tax increase to be held on: Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Destin City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin. A FINAL DECISION on the proposed tax increase and the budget will be made at this hearing. The public may view the workshop at www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.