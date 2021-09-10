DeFuniak Springs Fire Department to host 9/11 Tribute

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — The DeFuniak Springs Fire Department will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Amphitheater, 1184 Circle Drive. The public is invited to participate, and all first responders are encouraged to wear appropriate uniform and gear of choice.

The ceremony will begin with a moment of silence for the fallen responders during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, as well as the civilians and members of the military who were killed in the attacks. Organizers will conclude the ceremony by leading a mile-long walk on Circle Drive with first responders and attendees.

This will be the eighth year first responders have met in DeFuniak Springs for this memorial ceremony. The 2021 ceremony marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Questions about this ceremony may be directed to James Stultz of the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department at 850-401-8773.