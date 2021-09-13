Methodist Women's Fall Flair benefits missions

From a splash of fall décor to jewelry, handcrafted rugs, homemade jams and Christmas decorations, vendors at the Fall Flair at the Destin United Methodist Church Family Life Center had their items on sale this past weekend.

The Fall Flair is the Methodist Women’s main fundraiser for the year, with proceeds going to missions.

“We had 37 vendors this year,” said Patty Roof, organizer of the event.

Normally the fall fest of sorts boasts about 70 vendors or more. But due to recent surge of COVID-19, Roof said they cut back on the numbers.

“We had some (vendors) who were afraid to come out,” she said. However, they asked that the women’s group save them a spot next year.

Last year the Fall Flair, like most festivals, was canceled, Roof said.

But the women went forward with the event this year and went just a little over half-way with vendors in order to keep them spaced out.

“We thought people would be ready to get back out,” Roof said.

More news about town:Summer season on the Emerald Coast wraps up strong with record numbers across the board

And the folks came out for the event that started Friday and went through Saturday.

“I come here every year,” said Susan Forstman, who stopped by on her lunch break Friday to grab a few items. "I like to get some of Christmas stuff done.”

Jan Pooley, who had a booth for Tastefully Simple, said she has participated in the festival most years.

“It’s always a lot of fun … and the ladies here are great,” Pooley said of the organizers.

More Destin news:Destin convoy: Brothers helping brothers 'because we should'

This is the 12th year the Methodist Women have hosted the Fall Flair.

Glenda Flick of Crestview had a booth for Homemade Crochet Rugs.

“I do it every year,” Flick said.

Making the rugs is just a “hobby,” said Flick, who noted she only does about two or three festivals a year, so she keeps her prices low.

“I just hope all my rugs find a good home,” she said.

There were also several jewelry booths.

Patricia Notestine of Arizona was in town with friends and was checking out the jewelry.

Notestine said they found out about the festival when they noticed one of the signs around town.

“We can’t pass up a good festival,” Notestine said.

In addition to the items displayed throughout the gym area of the Life Center, there was a bake sale in the lobby as well as the Methodist Women’s jewelry sale.

The women’s group also has a silent auction in which restaurants and charter boats in the community donated items to be auctioned.

“Everything we make goes back into missions,” Roof said.