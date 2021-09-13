Knights of Columbus Emerald Coast Council #11893 supports Special Olympics

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Knights of Columbus Emerald Coast Council No. 11893 in Destin/Miramar Beach assisted the Walton County Special Olympics athletes with their area bowling tournament at Hurricane Lanes in Destin last month.

The Knights provided coaching and encouragement to the athletes and support in the awards ceremony.

Special Olympics is a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community, where every single person is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability or disability. The Knights of Columbus have had a close relationship in support of Special Olympics since Eunice Kennedy Schriver founded Special Olympics in 1968.

The Knights of Columbus Emerald Coast Council No. 11893 was established in 1998. The Charity Golf Tournament, the Big Green Egg Raffle coupled with other annual fundraising events allowed Emerald Coast Council No. 11893 to donate over $32,000 in 2019 to the local community to support charities such as Okaloosa and Walton County Special Olympics, Children’s Advocacy Center, AMI Kids, the Global Wheelchair Mission, Food for Families and Coats for Kids. The council draws its membership from Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin and Resurrection Catholic Church in Miramar Beach.

The Knights of Columbus are Catholic men building a bridge back to faith. There is much good and necessary work to be done in this world, and that is what Knights do every day. With 1.9 million members worldwide, last year their members put in over 75 million hours of community service and raised over $185 million for charity.

Membership in the Knights of Columbus is open to men 18 years of age or older who are practical (that is, practicing) Catholics in union with the Holy See. For information on joining the Knights of Columbus, contact local Grand Knight Tom Voelkel at 337-288-6145 or tigerfantom2011@gmail.com.