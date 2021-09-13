Tracy McLean joins ECCAC board

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE — The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) recently welcomed Tracy McLean to their Board of Directors.

McLean and her husband, Norman, are residents of Santa Rosa Beach. She has lived in the Panhandle since the age of 12, and has been living in the Destin area since 2004. They are self-employed with McLean administratively working with her developer husband in his high-end single-family vacation home business. Together they have

four children and five grandchildren.

Fellow Board member Cindy Cole recommended McLean for the Board position. Then she took a hands-on tour of ECCAC’s Niceville Center, meeting CEO Julie Porterfield and the staff.

“Meeting Julie and visiting the Center is what made my mind up all the way to serve on their Board,” McLean said. “I now fully understand how extensive and important ECCAC’s services are for our area’s abused children and their families. This is my first opportunity to be a part of a non-profit. I hope to bring enthusiastic, forward-

thinking ideas to the table, as well as advocating for children in our community.”

ECCAC identifies and provides critical services for child abuse victims and their families while working toward holding offenders accountable. In a child-friendly environment, the non-profit organization helps prevent child abuse through education, protects child victims from future abuse, and provides resources to restore the lives of the impacted child and the child’s family.

With a center in Okaloosa County and the Pierce Family Center in Walton County, they house representatives from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, State Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, licensed mental health counselors, and ECCAC’s staff and volunteers. ECCAC has provided more than 170,000 services to over 15,000 children at no cost in the past 20 years.

For further information about the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE