How to Join the International Coastal Cleanup in South Walton Sept. 18
The Visit South Walton Volunteer Beach Ambassador Team along with Friends of South Walton Sea Turtles invites all community members and visitors to join International Coastal Cleanup 2021 on the public beaches of South Walton. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9-11 a.m.
To help spread out volunteers, hosted clean ups will take place at five of South Walton’s public regional beach accesses, allowing individuals to work independently or in small family/friend groups, maintaining a 6-foot social distance from others and effectively cleaning more of Walton
County beaches. Private homeowners and condo/resort HOA’s are encouraged to join in organizing cleanups as well.
All participants may choose to count their collected debris on the Clean Swell App, available
through the App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/clean-swell/id985692119 or at Google
Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.oceanconservancy.cleanswell
Coastal Cleanup volunteers may also sign in with a Visit South Walton volunteer beach
ambassador at the regional beach access to report and tally total time spent in support of
International Coastal Cleanup day. Volunteer hours may also be emailed
to Laurie@VisitSouthWalton.com to be counted in the community wide total of time spent
cleaning South Walton’s community beaches.
If you would like to join in a cleanup at a regional beach access, you will find Visit South
Walton Volunteer Beach Ambassadors at the following locations:
• Inlet Beach Regional Access, 139 S Orange St., Inlet Beach
• Santa Clara Regional Access, 3468E Co Hwy 30A, Seagrove
• Ed Walline Regional Access, 4447 W Co Hwy 30A, Gulf Place
• Dune Allen Regional Access, 5999 W Co Hwy 30A, Dune Allen
• Miramar Beach Regional Access, 2375 Scenic Gulf Dr., Miramar Beach
“Walton County is a part of the greater world wide coastal system and it is important for our
community and it’s citizenry to join in the greater good of ocean health by participating with
people from around the world who are coming together in this cleanup effort to free our waters
and the marine life that live there from all manner of trash,” said Lead Beach Ambassador Laurie
Reichenbach. “Trash travels from all uplands via wind currents, rivers, creeks, and ground water
where it eventually is washed into our oceans. By joining in a community effort to pick up trash
along the banks/beaches of our waterways, we prevent the trash from becoming a burden of the ocean and our wildlife. We can improve our oceans pollution by joining our local friends and
neighbors on our beaches to pick up this debris before it is lost to the Gulf.”
All participants are encouraged to bring their own trash bags or buckets, gloves, hat, sunscreen
and water bottle, etc. There will be limited bags and gloves available for those without supplies
at cleanup sites.