Water and sewer groundbreaking rescheduled to Sept. 21

Special to Gannett

At 10 a.m. Sept. 21, the Walton County Department of Administration, in conjunction with the city of DeFuniak Springs and the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer Installation Project.

The project is being funded through awarded grants to Walton County from the United States Treasury in the amount of $3,000,000 and Triumph in the amount of $1,742,407 for a total of $4,742,405.

This project will allow for future commercial and residential growth in the U.S. 331 Corridor and will provide the water and sewer infrastructure needed to support the new Northwest Florida Industrial Park at Woodlawn.

The project is encompassed within the districts of Walton County District 4 Commissioner and Chairman Trey Nick and Walton County District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell.

The project includes the following:

New Water Main - Installation of approximately 15,738 linear feet LF of 16-inch water main along U.S. 331 from Coy Burgess Loop south for approximately 3.5 miles to the new Northwest Florida Commerce Park at Woodlawn south of DeFuniak Springs. The pipeline consists of approximately 13,731 linear feet of 16-inch C-900 DR-18 PVC Water Main installed via open trench, and approximately 2,007 linear feet of fusible PVC water main installed via directional bore. The water main includes valves, fittings, thrust restraints, fire hydrants, taps, air release valves, tie-ins to existing lines and other work as shown on the construction drawings and described in the specifications.

New Sewer Force Main - Installation of approximately 17,002 linear feet of 6-inch force main and approximately 4,682 linear feet of 8-inch force main along U.S. 331 from a master lift station at I-10 to 3.5 miles south to the new Northwest Florida Commerce Park at Woodlawn south of DeFuniak Springs.

Wastewater Pumping Stations – Installation of two pump stations.

The ceremony will be held near the entrance of the new Northwest Florida Industrial Park at Woodlawn. The entrance is across the street from West Indian Creek Ranch Road on U.S. Highway 331 south. Parking will be available in the right of way as well as portions of the park entrance.

The public is encouraged to attend and help celebrate the development of this facility.