DES Lunch Menu Sept. 20-24

The menu for Sept. 20-24 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Sept. 20: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed peas, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Sept. 21: Beef or chicken cheese burrito, black beans, assorted fresh vegetables and fruit and choice of milk

• Sept. 22: Hot dog on a bun, cole slaw, steamed mixed vegetables, diced pears and choice of milk

• Sept. 23: Popcorn chicken bowl with sliced bread, mashed potatoes, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Sept. 24: Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli w.margarine, mixed fruit and choice of milk