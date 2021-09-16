Destin Middle School pays tribute with 9/11 project

The Destin Middle School leadership class created and displayed a 9/11 memorial tribute to those who died that dreadful day in 2001 and the nation’s fallen troops.

On 8-foot-tall letters that read “Never Forget,” the students throughout the day on Friday wrote the names of those who lost their lives on 9/11 as well as others who lost their lives in Iraq. They also honored and wrote the names of those killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

‘Never forget’: Fort Walton Beach community marks 9/11 20th anniversary

The tribute was on display over the weekend in front of the school for people who wanted to come by and leave flowers or take a closer look.