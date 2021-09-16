Destin Middle School pays tribute with 9/11 project

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

The Destin Middle School leadership class created and displayed a 9/11 memorial tribute to those who died that dreadful day in 2001 and the nation’s fallen troops. 

The memorial tribute was on display over the weekend at the front of Destin MIddle School.

On 8-foot-tall letters that read “Never Forget,” the students throughout the day on Friday wrote the names of those who lost their lives on 9/11 as well as others who lost their lives in Iraq. They also honored and wrote the names of those killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. 

Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers made it out Friday morning to participate in the writing of the names of the fallen on the memorial at Destin Middle School.

The tribute was on display over the weekend in front of the school for people who wanted to come by and leave flowers or take a closer look. 

The leadership team at Destin Middle School along with teacher Ryan Patterson, Principal Belinda Small and Okaloosa County Superintendent Marcus Chambers pose for a photo to commemorate the day.
The leadership class recognized the 13 military members killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.
Destin Middle School students write the names of all those who lost their lives on 9/11 on the huge letters that spelled out "Never Forget."
Students at Destin Middle School look at the names of those who lost their life on 9/11 in 2001.