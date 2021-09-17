Blue Marlin Classic accepting entries for art contest

Special to Gannett

The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic (ECBC) recently announced it is now accepting entries for the 20th anniversary ECBC Art Contest, which takes place at The Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort in Miramar Beach.

For this contest, boaters, fishermen and artists are encouraged to share their best work depicting ECBC for a chance to have their art featured across the tournament including official merchandise as well as print and digital media. Art submissions must feature the tournament’s target species: a blue marlin, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, mahi-mahi, and of course, Sandestin’s signature sand dollar.

All artists, regardless of location or experience, are encouraged to submit their best original representational digital artwork. The submissions will be narrowed down by tournament staff and then posted on social media for a final vote.

Winning artists receive full recognition, as well as a featured booth in the ECBC Vendor Village, VIP passes to the week’s events, and a complimentary two night stay at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2021.

Artists who are interested in submitting their artwork for consideration should visit Sandestin’s website for full competition guidelines at https://bit.ly/ECBCartcontest.