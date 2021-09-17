Okaloosa Sheriff Aden named Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — During the Destin Chamber’s Sept. 10 Business Before Hours Sponsored by Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden was honored with the Chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award.

This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.

“Our community is safe because of Sheriff Aden and his staff. Throughout the year, we have a huge population increase, and the Sheriff’s Office continues to provide a high level of security for our businesses and homeowners,” said 2021 Chamber Chairman Jerry Sullivan of Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican.

In addition to the tremendous role the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office plays in Destin throughout the year, especially during the spring break and summer months when the city’s population swells with out-of-town visitors, the new Citizens Advisory Council was cited in Aden’s nomination for the award. This new council, made up of 35 citizens from all walks of life, will advise the Sheriff's Office on issues of concern within the county.

“Sheriff Aden and his team do a tremendous job protecting this community.

They exemplify professionalism. They create a safe community in which we can all live,

work and play. We are very lucky to have him as Sheriff,” said Chamber President

& CEO Shane A. Moody.

Aden was sworn into office in January 2021.

A graduate of Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, he received a Bachelor of Science in criminology from Florida State University. He also attended the Law Enforcement Academy at Northwest Florida State College and completed the FBI National Academy through the University of Virginia.

He served the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office from 1995 to 2003 as a patrol deputy and school resource officer, and has also worked for the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Among his many volunteer activities, he is a current or past board member of the Kiwanis Club, Northwest Florida State College Foundation, Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center, Arc of the Emerald Coast, All Sports Association, and more.

For information about the Destin Chamber or to nominate a business leader for

this award, visit DestinChamber.com, call 850-837-6241 or email mail@DestinChamber.com.