United Way Emerald Coast announces inaugural 40 Under 40 award recipients

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — United Way Emerald Coast’s (UWEC) Emerging Leaders announced the inaugural class of 40 Under 40 honorees, presented by Step One Automotive Group.

This award seeks to recognize Okaloosa and Walton counties’ top young leaders excelling in their workplaces and making a difference in the community.

This is UWEC’s first year organizing the Emerging Leaders 40 Under 40 award. Seeing the talent, leadership, and passion possessed by the community’s young professionals, UWEC created a venue to acknowledge and celebrate 40 of these bright, upcoming leaders from various industries.

UWEC received 102 nominations for the inaugural 40 Under 40 awards. Nominee applications were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of established local leaders from the nonprofit, government, and business sectors who scored nominees in the areas of leadership, community involvement, and professional accomplishment. Honorees will be recognized during the 40 Under 40 Celebration on Sept. 24.

The 2021 40 Under 40 award recipients are:

Andrew Rowe, 26, Synovus Bank

Anthony Lanier, 33, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

Bernita Everett, 39, Eglin Federal Credit Union

Bobby Parker, 30, Corcoran Reverie

Bobby Wagner, 27, Trees On The Coast

Brittany Tate, 33, Okaloosa County School District

Carly Barnes, 35, Caring & Sharing of South Walton

Caroline Hare, 34, Shoreline Church

Chelsea Blaich, 32, Main Street DeFuniak Springs

Chelsie Sapp, 31, FamiliesFirst Network

Christie Austin, 35, Community Bank

Elizabeth Boswell, 38, Live Love Destin/Live Love 30A LLC

Emily Friedlander, 33, Fort Walton Beach Medical Center

Gabrielle Kilgore, 29, Walton Area Chamber of Commerce

Hannah Wilburn, 27, All In Credit Union

Heather Ruiz, 37, Bit-Wizards

Jared Williams, 35, Get The Coast

Jenni Brunson , 37, Okaloosa Gas District

Jeremy Radney , 33, Walton County Sheriff's Office/Emergency Services Division

Jessica Proffitt Bracken, 36, Proffitt PR

Johnny C. Alexander, 37, ACE50 Media

Justina C.J. Turner, 38, Chesser & Barr, P.A.

Kalan Wasson, 29, Fort Walton Police Department

Karah Fridley-Young, 32, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation

Kelly Jasen, 39, United Way Emerald Coast

Khaliqa Wheatley, 33, Walton County Sheriff's Office

Kilane Hacia, 29, Step One Automotive Group

Lane Redding, 33, Progress Bank

Leslie Moland, 37, White-Wilson Medical Center

Marlayna Goosby, 39, Grow Your Gift Conservatory of Music and The Full Circle

Foundation

Marlee Tucker, 25, United Way Emerald Coast

Miranda Adams, 32, Staples

Nathan R. Cordle, 31, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale

Robbie Truax, 37, Shoreline Church

Ryan Mims, 31, Florida Department of Health in Walton County

Sarah Peavy, 38, Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson

Shaye Smith, 33, The Center for Sales Strategy, LeadG2, and Up Your Culture

Stefanie Fontaine, 33, Bridgeway Center, Inc.

Sydney Harper, 31, Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County

Teresa Imdieke, 39, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, FL. Inc.