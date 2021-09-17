United Way Emerald Coast announces inaugural 40 Under 40 award recipients
FORT WALTON BEACH — United Way Emerald Coast’s (UWEC) Emerging Leaders announced the inaugural class of 40 Under 40 honorees, presented by Step One Automotive Group.
This award seeks to recognize Okaloosa and Walton counties’ top young leaders excelling in their workplaces and making a difference in the community.
This is UWEC’s first year organizing the Emerging Leaders 40 Under 40 award. Seeing the talent, leadership, and passion possessed by the community’s young professionals, UWEC created a venue to acknowledge and celebrate 40 of these bright, upcoming leaders from various industries.
UWEC received 102 nominations for the inaugural 40 Under 40 awards. Nominee applications were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of established local leaders from the nonprofit, government, and business sectors who scored nominees in the areas of leadership, community involvement, and professional accomplishment. Honorees will be recognized during the 40 Under 40 Celebration on Sept. 24.
The 2021 40 Under 40 award recipients are:
Andrew Rowe, 26, Synovus Bank
Anthony Lanier, 33, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast
Bernita Everett, 39, Eglin Federal Credit Union
Bobby Parker, 30, Corcoran Reverie
Bobby Wagner, 27, Trees On The Coast
Brittany Tate, 33, Okaloosa County School District
Carly Barnes, 35, Caring & Sharing of South Walton
Caroline Hare, 34, Shoreline Church
Chelsea Blaich, 32, Main Street DeFuniak Springs
Chelsie Sapp, 31, FamiliesFirst Network
Christie Austin, 35, Community Bank
Elizabeth Boswell, 38, Live Love Destin/Live Love 30A LLC
Emily Friedlander, 33, Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
Gabrielle Kilgore, 29, Walton Area Chamber of Commerce
Hannah Wilburn, 27, All In Credit Union
Heather Ruiz, 37, Bit-Wizards
Jared Williams, 35, Get The Coast
Jenni Brunson , 37, Okaloosa Gas District
Jeremy Radney , 33, Walton County Sheriff's Office/Emergency Services Division
Jessica Proffitt Bracken, 36, Proffitt PR
Johnny C. Alexander, 37, ACE50 Media
Justina C.J. Turner, 38, Chesser & Barr, P.A.
Kalan Wasson, 29, Fort Walton Police Department
Karah Fridley-Young, 32, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation
Kelly Jasen, 39, United Way Emerald Coast
Khaliqa Wheatley, 33, Walton County Sheriff's Office
Kilane Hacia, 29, Step One Automotive Group
Lane Redding, 33, Progress Bank
Leslie Moland, 37, White-Wilson Medical Center
Marlayna Goosby, 39, Grow Your Gift Conservatory of Music and The Full Circle
Foundation
Marlee Tucker, 25, United Way Emerald Coast
Miranda Adams, 32, Staples
Nathan R. Cordle, 31, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale
Robbie Truax, 37, Shoreline Church
Ryan Mims, 31, Florida Department of Health in Walton County
Sarah Peavy, 38, Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson
Shaye Smith, 33, The Center for Sales Strategy, LeadG2, and Up Your Culture
Stefanie Fontaine, 33, Bridgeway Center, Inc.
Sydney Harper, 31, Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County
Teresa Imdieke, 39, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, FL. Inc.