State Road 285 to close for missions
Special to Gannett
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the closure of State Road 285.
Testing is scheduled to take place from Sept. 21-22. The road will be closed between the scheduled times on the following dates:
- Sept. 21 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Sept. 22 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The road will not be closed for more than a 90-minute period. Note, the road may be closed for several periods within the time frame.
In the event testing is cancelled, back-up missions are scheduled for Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sept. 24 between noon and 3 p.m.
For more information and updates on road closures, visit www.eglin.af.mil.