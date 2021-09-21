State Road 285 to close for missions

Special to Gannett

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the closure of State Road 285.

Testing is scheduled to take place from Sept. 21-22. The road will be closed between the scheduled times on the following dates:

- Sept. 21 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

- Sept. 22 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The road will not be closed for more than a 90-minute period. Note, the road may be closed for several periods within the time frame.

In the event testing is cancelled, back-up missions are scheduled for Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sept. 24 between noon and 3 p.m.

For more information and updates on road closures, visit www.eglin.af.mil.