HarborFest set to roll out Oct. 1-3 at HarborWalk Village

After organizers decided to cancel the Destin Seafood Festival, HarborWalk Village stepped up with HarborFest set for Oct. 1-3.

This is the second year for HarborFest.

“Last year we did this festival because the seafood festival had canceled. So, when they cancelled this year, we decided to continue with this event again this year,” said Gayle Vann, events manager for HarborWalk.

The Destin Seafood Festival committee said they canceled “because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical challenges and responsibilities of bringing tens of thousands of people together safely.”

More October news:No triggerfish, no red grouper, no problem, Destin Rodeo puts shark across the board

The Destin Seafood Festival usually stretches from HarborWalk all the way east along the harbor to East Pass Marina with several art and food vendors, as well as two to three stages for music.

HarborFest, although much smaller and concentrated on the HarborWalk end of the harbor, has a full slate of entertainment as well as vendors that will be displaying their items throughout the village.

“Besides all the wonderful merchants at HarborWalk Village there will be art vendors of all kinds throughout the village,” Vann said.

“Vendors will include those offering amazing artwork, jewelry, pet items and more,” she said.

Rodeo news:There is still time to register for month-long Destin Fishing Rodeo set for October

Plus, several of the HarborWalk restaurants will be offering up a variety of local seafood options both in their restaurants and along the village.

The festival will kick off Oct. 1 from 4-10 p.m., then 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 with fireworks lighting up the harbor at 9 p.m.

Then on Sunday, HarborFest will continue from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

As for the list of entertainment that will be taking the mainstage in village, the schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 1

4-5:45 p.m. - The Two HooDoos

6-7:45 p.m. - Cadillac Willy Duo

8-10 p.m. - Los Locos

Saturday

﻿11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Willy D & Jen

1:15-3:15 p.m. - Grape Drink Duo

3:30-5:30 p.m. - Flash Flood Duo

5:45-7:45 p.m. - Scenic Heights

9:10-10 p.m. Ben Loftin and the Family

﻿Sunday

11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Blake Brock

1:15-3:15 p.m. - Stranger Boy

3:30-6 p.m. - Electric Skyline

﻿Vann said they still have a few slots available for vendors. If interested, contact the Events Team at events@harborwalkvillage.com for more information.