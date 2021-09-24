Taylor Haugen Foundation set to host Savor the Sound fundraising concert

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE — The Taylor Haugen Foundation will host a fundraising concert on the afternoon of Oct. 9 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater in Niceville.

After a decade of success with Savor the Season, a wine and food pairing fundraiser, the foundation’s new goal is to host a family festive outdoor concert fundraiser, Savor the Sound, that provides entertainment for their community of supporters while honoring Taylor's legacy as they work to protect youth athletes from abdominal injuries.

Savor the Sound is a family friendly event at Northwest Florida State College’s outdoor amphitheater. Niceville based Duchess will headline at the fall version of Savor the Sound, with Parker Willingham set to open. The venue will also host local food trucks, breweries, VIP venue sponsors, a raffle and live auction.

This is a special venue and fundraiser for the Taylor Haugen Foundation, as their first ever fundraiser was a concert at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center with the All American Rejects. The foundation said they are excited to showcase the talent that comes from their hometown while raising funds to honor Taylor’s legacy.

Tickets are available for purchase at Taylorhaugen.org and mattiekellyartscenter.org. Tickets are $20 per person or $50 for a four pack.