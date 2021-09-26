Register to vote at county libraries' National Voter Registration Day Sept. 28

Special to Gannett

CRESTVIEW — Sept. 28 the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections office will join with thousands of other election officials across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy. National Voter Registration Day is held on the fourth Tuesday of every September. Since 2012, nearly 4.5 million voters have registered on the holiday.

This year, the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Election will partner with the Okaloosa County Library Cooperative to provide opportunities for citizens to register or update their current voter registration. On Sept. 28, voter registration teams will be at the following locations:

• Crestview. Robert L.F. Sikes Library. 445 Commerce Drive, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• Destin Library, 150 Sibert Avenue, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• Ft. Walton Beach Library, 185 Miracle Strip Pkwy, SE, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• Mary Esther Public Library, 100 W Hollywood Blvd., from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

• Niceville Library, 206 N Partin Drive, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• Valparaiso Community Library, 459 Valparaiso Parkway, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Paul Lux, Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections, encourages everyone to participate on this day by visiting registration sites and celebrate your most basic right — the right to vote — by registering or updating your current registration information. Voters that are new to Okaloosa County, that have a name or address change, or who just turned 16 years old and would like to pre-register are encouraged to visit. Those unable to visit the registration events in-person can visit the online Register to Vote Florida website at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home and register online 24/7.