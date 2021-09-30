BBB announces Torch Award for Ethics winners

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA — Your BBB Foundation serving Northwest Florida recently announced the recipient of the 16th annual Torch Award for Ethics program from its District II area: Okaloosa and Walton County.

• 1-5 employees category winner – Transaction One LLC, Destin

Transaction One recipients (from left) Leigh Buffkin, Michael Smith and Christine Jones.

• 6-19 employees category winner – The Honey Do Service, Inc., Fort Walton Beach

The Honey Do Service winners are (from left) Darrell Heinhold, Allison Cosenza, David Kuenzel, Christine Jones, Chuck Leeds, and Angie Page.

20+ employees category winner – Alpha Foundation Specialists, Inc., Miramar Beach

Alpha Foundation Specialists (from left) are Lisa Scully, Matthew Stanley, and Christine Jones.

20+ employees category winner crossover from District 1 – WEAR TV3

“These recipients exemplify what your BBB stands for: trust, integrity, performance and ethics,” said Christine Jones, president and CEO of the BBB serving Northwest Florida.

The Torch Award for Ethics program was created to publicly recognize business and charities that insist on exceptionally high standards of behavior.