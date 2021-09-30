Sign of the times: New sign marks the Destin High Schools Sharks' first year

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

It's official, Destin High School's sign was installed on Commons Drive last week to mark the home of the Sharks.

Sign goes up at Destin High School on Sept. 23.

A sign that simply says Destin High Sharks went up last Thursday at the edge of the road in front of the school.

"Watching members of our community pull together and rally around our students and school has been the best part of opening Destin's first high school," Principal Christine Cruickshank said in a Facebook post.

A crane was used to install the sign at Destin High School.

"Together, we really are accomplishing JAWsome things," Cruickshank added.

The sign was provided by local residents Allen and DeeDee Phillips.

Destin High School's sign is up at the school on Commons Drive.