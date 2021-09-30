Harbor Docks Charities hosts 26th annual Take-A-Kid-Fishing Day Nov. 7

Special to Gannett

Harbor Docks Charities is hosting the 26th annual Take-A-Kid-Fishing Day on Nov.7.

For the last 26 years, many area children spent a glorious day fishing aboard 50 of Destin’s finest charter boats. There are 300 openings for kids who do not often get the chance to fish in the waters around Destin including the Gulf of Mexico and Choctawhatchee Bay. Off-duty policemen and firemen from Destin and Fort Walton Beach, as well as other Harbor Docks Charities volunteers, will be the chaperones on these professional charter boats.

Reservations for this free fishing trip are being accepted until the slots are filled. This is for children from 7 to 13 years old.

To make a reservation or get additional information call Harbor Docks at 850-837-2506, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask for Jackie. Pre-registration is required.

Registrations began Oct. 1. You can call or fax your reservation, include each child’s name and age, along with their parent’s name and phone number. For Group Reservations, we can fax you the parent release form upon request that will need to be completed by the parent of each child participating.

There will be two boarding times. A boarding time will be assigned when the reservation is made. The first group of approximately 150 kids will be signed in at 7 a.m. and the second group will be signed in at 8 a.m. Please don't forget the Daylight Savings Time change.

Meet downstairs at Harbor Docks Restaurant for a breakfast of orange juice and donuts. Boats board at 7:30 a.m. and return at noon. The second group of children will board at 8:30 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. All children will receive a T-shirt, rod and reel as well as a family fish fry.

Teachers, policemen and firemen who are interested in volunteering or chaperoning, please contact Jackie at Harbor Docks 850-837-2506.