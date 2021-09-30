MADD names Corbitt as Officer of the Month for September 2021

Special to Gannett

MADD National selected Sergeant Kyle Corbitt as Officer of the Month for September 2021. He has been a sheriff’s deputy for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for eight years and in law enforcement for 14 years.

Corbitt, a member of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, has been named MADD's National Law Enforcement Officer of the Month for September 2021. Local, state, regional, and national representatives joined Sheriff Eric Aden recently in offering their congratulations for the recognition of ongoing efforts to crackdown on boating under the influence on area waters.

The OCSO Marine Unit currently has netted 83 BUI arrests so far this year.