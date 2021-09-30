Timberview Helicopters to raise money for Food For Thought Outreach

Special to Gannett

On Oct. 9 from 2-8 p.m., Timberview Helicopters will be giving 100% of sales to Food For Thought Outreach.

These flights can only be booked by calling, not online. Call 850-774-0991 to reserve. There are two options for flights — The Coastal Tour at $59 a person and the Jaws Run for $109 a person.

Flights are limited, so if you want to support Food for Thought, call right away. This is a fun way to give back while enjoying breathtaking views of the Emerald Coast that can only be seen on a Timberview tour. Timberview will have their snow cone truck open that day and all proceeds from that will also be donated to Food For Thought.