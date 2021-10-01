DES Lunch Menu Oct. 4-8

The Destin Log

The menu for Oct. 4-8 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Oct. 4: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, garlic breadsticks, steamed broccoli w/margarine, diced pears and choice of milk

• Oct. 5: Cheese quesadilla w/salsa, black beans, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Oct. 6: Cheesy Italian dunkers, steamed mixed vegetables, assorted fruits and choice of milk

• Oct. 7: Salisbury steak w/gravy and bread, steamed carrots, citrusy Mandarin oranges and choice of milk

• Oct. 8: Cheese pizza, steamed peas, mixed fruit and choice of milk