Oceans Church to host 'Kill it and Grill it' Nov. 5

Special to Gannett

Oceans Church in Shoreline Center in Destin, behind West Marine, will host "Kill it and Grill it" from 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

It will feature the men's ministry team cooking up some wild dishes like alligator, roasted wild boar, fried fish of all kinds, and deer prepared multiple ways.

Also live music, fun and games, and a nationally known men's coach and leader in Phil Hardin from Fairhope, Alabama.

Tickets are $5 and can be reserved by calling 850-290-2250 or emailing mensevent@oceanschurch.org.