Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club holds hiring event for grand re-opening after renovation

Special to Gannett

With the upcoming grand re-opening following a multi-million-dollar renovation, Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club (SRGBC) is hosting a hiring event to fill numerous positions including Schoony’s Supervisor, positions within Vue on 30a, golf services, and more. The hiring event began on Sept. 20 and will continue throughout the month of October.

These part and full-time positions will be year-round roles with the company and play a crucial role in welcoming members back after the nearly one-year renovation project reaches its completion this fall. Full-time employees will receive health benefits, vacation time, access to the club’s amenities, and more. Employment at SRGBC provides abundant advancement opportunities within the company and results in a retention rate that is among the highest in the hospitality industry.

SRGBC and its managing company, ClubCorp, believe in three steps of service that help ensure each visit by a member or a guest is truly memorable: Warm Welcomes, MagicMoments, and Fond Farewells. It is this commitment to enhancing the experiences of their members and guests that cements SRBGC’s members’ sense of belonging and results in a feeling that the club is truly a home away from home.

SRGBC prides itself on the extraordinary lengths it goes to recruit, educate, empower and grow employee-partners who share their zeal for service. Those with a servant’s heart and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others are encouraged to set an appointment during the hiring event to discover the current job openings at SRGBC.

Applicants are required to make an appointment, which can be arranged by emailing zach@santarosaclub.com. Apply at https://santarosaclub.com/employment/