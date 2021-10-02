New dual enrollment center for Seacoast Collegiate High School coming to NWF State

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Northwest Florida State College, Seacoast Collegiate High School and The Seaside School Foundation signed a lease agreement Sept. 27 creating a partnership to construct a new educational facility at the college’s South Walton Center.

The new facility, named Seacoast Collegiate High School at Northwest Florida State College, will provide a dual enrollment educational center housing Seacoast and NWF State classrooms, as well as a shared-use space for workforce development, continuing education and other workforce preparedness instruction.

“Seacoast and Northwest Florida State College are excited to expand our partnership at the South Walton Campus to show our mutual commitment to improving access to quality educational offerings for students and residents throughout Walton County,” said NWF State President Devin Stephenson. “We are pleased to share this vision and partner with Seacoast Collegiate High School and The Seaside School Foundation.”

The Seaside School Foundation will finance the project in exchange for a property lease. The lease agreement provides 3.5 years for Seacoast to complete construction and open the new facility, a 40-year lease after opening and two options to renew for up to 10 years each.

Joy Robbins, director of Community, Curriculum and Culture-Seaside School Inc. added: “Our partnership with Northwest Florida State College is another way we can live the mission of Seaside School. Learning beyond the classroom walls is foundational to our culture. Creating a campus and programs that embrace the entrepreneurial spirit of Walton County residents will make our school culture more impactful.”

“The Seaside School Foundation is excited to bring our Seaside School community along in this great adventure. The generosity of donors and philanthropic support is essential to make this very important vision a reality,” said Teresa Horton, executive director at the Seaside School Foundation. “A center that provides an outstanding education, innovation, leadership, workforce development, continuing education and so much more, is definitely a worthy investment.”

The collaboration between NWF State and Seacoast Collegiate High School began in 2013 when Seacoast leased space from the college at the South Walton Center to provide instruction for high school students. Seacoast students begin the program in the ninth and 10th grade, with college-level study beginning in 11th grade at Northwest Florida State College.

For more information about the Seacoast Collegiate High School at Northwest Florida State College, contact Cristie Kedroski, Northwest Florida State College, at 850-543-8178 or kedroski@nwfsc.edu; or Teresa Horton, Seaside Schools Foundation, at 513-578-9555 or teresa@seasideschoolfoundation.org.