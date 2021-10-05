Mellow Mushroom Destin holds fundraiser for Fore Her

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — In support of a much-loved restaurant operator battling breast cancer, Mellow Mushroom Destin, 960 Highway 98 E, will raise funds in October for the Northwest Florida breast cancer organization Fore Her.

Throughout the month, the restaurant will donate 100 percent of all sales of its special “Pink Blossom'' cocktail and breast cancer ribbon-shaped pretzels to the nonprofit.

The fundraiser comes after the breast cancer diagnosis of one of the restaurant’s operating partners, Janice Snow. She is currently undergoing treatments, but will have her final chemotherapy session Oct. 13. The restaurant chose to celebrate that day with a celebration for her.

The “Pink Blossom” was created for the month of October in Snow’s honor. A custom Cosmo made with Casamigos tequila, the cocktail is only available at the Destin location. Mellow Mushroom has also created breast cancer ribbon-shaped pretzels that are available at the Destin location and online.

“Breast Cancer patients are thrown a lot of information with very little time to process,” Snow said. “It’s even harder when you add in the heaviest burden of how much it will cost to save your life. Fore Her helps women in Destin pay for expenses like medical bills, utilities, mortgage, and car payments. If this fundraiser can help ease the financial burden for even just one breast cancer patient, it's all worth it.”

“The Mellow Mushroom Destin fundraiser will allow Fore Her to financially help more breast cancer patients in financial need," added Amy Walsh, founder of Fore Her. “Along with raising funds, the exposure from this event will also make others aware of what Fore Her does for women in Northwest Florida.”

Fore Her holds three signature events each year to raise funds and financially assist individuals along the Emerald coast who are diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing treatment. The funds raised are used to pay mortgage or rent, utilities, or help with auto repairs to alleviate some financial stress for the patients. Fore Her also holds monthly support groups for women recently diagnosed with breast cancer.