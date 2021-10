The Destin Fishing Rodeo goes on rain or shine for the entire month of October, and Thursday’s weather brought little of both. The crowd took shelter beneath awnings and umbrellas as Weighmaster Bruce Cheves and the Rodeo judges cataloged the day’s catches. Now in its 73rd year, the Destin Fishing Rodeo runs the entire month of October with weigh-ins daily behind A.J.’s Seafood and Oyster Bar in Destin.