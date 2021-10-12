DeFuniak Springs to host free residential e-waste event Oct. 16
The Walton County Board of County Commissioners is sponsoring a project to collect, recycle, treat and properly dispose of these and other household hazardous wastes from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at Walton County Landfill, 1118 Institution Road in DeFuniak Springs and Topsail Hill State Park, 7525 Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach:
Pesticides
Used Oil
Stale Gasoline
Solvents
Fertilizers
Paint/Thinners/Strippers
Batteries
Furniture Polish
Brake Fluid
Engine Degreaser
Anti-freeze
Pool Chemicals
Insecticides
Spot Removers
Waste tire amnesty will also be held on the same date, during the same hours and locations. Walton County residents may bring up to 4 tires per residence.
No gas cylinders or explosives. Due to the hazardous nature of certain components in home computers, we will accept old computer hardware including processors, monitors, keyboards, printers, scanners, etc. will be accepted.
Conditionally exempt small quality generators will be accepted at a reduced rate.
Call 850-892-8180 for questions or to schedule a drop off time.