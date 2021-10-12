Layton Warren crowned 2021 UM Homecoming Queen

Special to Gannett

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile senior Layton Warren was crowned the 2021 UM Homecoming queen during festivities Oct. 2 at The Jungle soccer field.

“What an honor to represent the University of Mobile,” Warren said. “To be chosen as the school’s homecoming queen is a title I feel undeserving of, yet privileged to hold.”

She is an early childhood and elementary education major from Freeport. She serves as a Ram Rush leader, resident assistant and captain of the UM spirit squad.

Warren said she loves the University of Mobile and everything it stands for. She describes her time at the Christian university as one of the biggest blessings God has given her.

“The experience and relationships I have gained here have not only shaped the woman I am today but have also made me want to be a better woman for tomorrow," she said. "From Ram Rush events to everyday conversations in the cafeteria, I continually feel known and loved by the faculty, staff and students here on campus.”