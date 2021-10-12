Walton County honors outgoing employee, Jerry Jackson

Special to Gannett

The Walton County Board of County Commissioners extended a heartfelt “thank you” to Jerry Jackson recently, who is retiring from the county after serving as a dedicated employee since 2013.

Jackson, who started out as a truck driver, spent his time as part of the county’s public works department and could be found doing everything from running bush hogs and cutters to mowers, assisting with state inmate crews and running service trucks.

Public Works encompasses Fleet Management, Storm Water Management, Engineering, Environmental, Utilities Coordination, Right of Way, Bridges, North Walton Mosquito Control, and Road Maintenance Departments.

Public Works is the largest division in the county’s organization. The Public Works Departments service area encompasses 1,040.63 miles of roads (382.8 miles unpaved and 657.83 miles paved), ROW maintenance, 209 bridges, traffic signals and flashing beacons.

Of the 102 buildings and sites owned/leased by Walton County, the Public Works Department provides 572,466 square feet of general building maintenance and 385,987 square feet of custodial maintenance. The Public Works Department also provides maintenance for all Walton County parks facility infrastructure including 170 acres of park ground maintenance, lighting, 30 irrigation and/or splash pad sites, 26 sport fields, 21 playground facilities, 19 boat ramps, 44 areas of trash pick-up and 24 park restrooms, 44 trash containers as well as picnic area structures and other amenities.

Pete Tousignant, District One road foreman, said Jackson is one-of-a-kind.

“Dedicated is an understatement,” Tousignant said. “He has an excellent work ethic and we’re sad to see him go.”

Thankfully, Jackson is not going far, as he plans to spend his retirement fishing.