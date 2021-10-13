AAA: Crude oil prices spike drags gas prices to new 2021 highs

Special to Gannett

TAMPA — Florida drivers are feeling even more pain at the pump this week as the ripple effects from the pandemic continue to play out in the crude oil market.

The price of crude surged last week on concerns that what was already a tight global fuel market could get even tighter this winter. And gas prices are being dragged along for the ride.

Florida gas prices surged 12 cents last week, rising from $3.05 to $3.17 per gallon. Sunday's state average ($3.17) was the highest daily average since October 2014.

"The recent jump at the pump is directly tied to rising futures prices," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The higher crude price raises the cost of producing gasoline. Unfortunately, it's not clear when these prices will come back down."

The price of US crude jumped 5% last week. For context, crude rarely exceeded $75 per barrel this year. However, on Friday, it briefly traded above $80, before ultimately settling at $79.31. That was the highest daily settlement since October 2014.

What's moving the market right now are concerns of what would happen if this winter is colder than normal.

The issue is, natural gas prices in Europe and Asia have tripled to a level that would be the equivalent of oil prices reaching $200 per barrel. This has speculators worried that the countries affected would turn to the oil market for heating and power generation, an oil market that is already extremely tight on supplies.

Last year, global production declined after the pandemic caused fuel demand to collapse. This year, demand has rebounded, but oil producers have not kept pace.

Prior to the pandemic, the global market was oversupplied. Now demand outpaces supply.

Fortunately, the US may be shielded from the natural gas crunch, since US supplies are strong and very little of it is typically exported. Unfortunately, the US is not shielded by the tightness in the crude market, which has always been influenced by global factors.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.32), Fort Lauderdale ($3.21), Port St. Lucie ($3.20)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.12), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.14), Jacksonville ($3.14), Punta Gorda ($3.14)