Destin business community to register with City’s new COMPASS System

DESTIN – The city of Destin's Community Development Department would like to send an informational reminder to the business community regarding the new COMPASS system and registration process.

The city is now “live” with the new development/permitting software system, entitled COMPASS. City staff is no longer issuing or renewing Business Tax Receipts (BTR) with its former software program. All active BTR customers will need to register and utilize the new COMPASS system at www.cityofdestin.com\COMPASS.

City staff encourages all applicants/users to register at this time, if you have not already done so, with COMPASS to renew your 2022 Business Tax Receipt. The instructions for new user registration are as follows: Begin at www.cityofdestin.com\COMPASS

• Click on LOG IN/REGISTER

• “Don’t have an account yet?” Register Here

• Enter email address and then check your email account to verify

• Create your username and password

• This will bring you to your dashboard

• Scroll to bottom of page for LICENSE. You should see RENEW option.

• Proceed to renew your BTR- (make any necessary updates and upload current documentation)

• If you do not see a renew option, please contact the Community Development Department office for assistance, 850-654-1119 Option 2 or btr@cityofdestin.com.

If you already paid your 2022 Business Tax Receipt, you can print your BTR directly from your portal after you have registered.