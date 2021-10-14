Destin to host virtual tours during Florida City Government Week

Special to the Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

DESTIN — The city will engage the community virtually this year for City Government Week, which runs Oct. 18 to 24.

Throughout the week Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis and members of Team Destin will showcase all the different aspects of city government and the services available to city residents.

Jarvis will kick off the first of several videos on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofdestin as well as YouTube, www.youtube.com/CityofDestin, on Monday, Oct. 18.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, residents and businesses can bring their old documents for shredding to Destin City Hall at 4200 Indian Bayou Trail from 10 a.m. to noon. The shred truck will be at the Destin Community Center at 101 Stahlman Ave. between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For maximum public participation within the time frames, only reasonable amounts of material will be accepted.

Florida City Government Week, held annually in October, is a time for cities across the state to celebrate, showcase and engage citizens in the work of municipal government.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Florida City Government Week.

Through 30 years of celebrations, Florida’s 411 cities have reached thousands of residents in bringing awareness to the role city government plays in enhancing the quality of life for Florida’s residents.