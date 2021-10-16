Seaside School shines with 2020-2021 test results, ranked #3 combination school in State of Florida

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Seaside School, Inc. students continue to earn high marks on annual state testing and rank as one of the top public schools in the State of Florida for 2020-2021. Results from the most recent Florida state assessments show that The Seaside School, Inc., the oldest, operating public charter school in the state, is the #3 ranked combination school in the State of Florida, performing above the majority of combination schools statewide, and continually scores higher on college entrance exams compared to the national student average.

Notably, data from the most recently administered tests in 2021 shows Seaside School, Inc. scored #2 in the State of Florida for 7th and 8th grade mathematics, #7 in the State of Florida for 10th grade English Language Arts (ELA), and #6 in the State of Florida in 8th grade science. Additionally, students scored an average of more than 140 points higher than the state average on the PSAT.

Founded in 1996, The Seaside School, Inc. was one of the first and is now the oldest operating public charter school in the State of Florida. The original goal was simple – create a school to address the need for better middle school education in Walton County – and it hasn’t stopped since. Seaside School, Inc. currently serves nearly 400 students across three campuses encompassing 5th through 12th grades.

“The Seaside Neighborhood School was an attempt to prove that a small school, fully integrated into a neighborhood and a community, could achieve better outcomes and help children mature better than the currently conventional large schools built on land a considerable distance from houses, shops, and cultural centers. Such a school could draw on cultural and community resources and engage citizens in the education of its students,” said Seaside Founders Robert and Daryl Davis, along with their son, Micah.

Seaside Neighborhood School serves fifth through eighth grades and is located in the beach town of Seaside. On the campus of nearby Northwest Florida State College, Seacoast Collegiate High School serves ninth through 12th grades offering students the ability to graduate high school with an associate college degree.

“Seaside School’s success over the past 25 years reflects the passion, talent, and dedication of our students, faculty, staff and administration,” said Dr. Rosemary Williams, co-founder of Seaside Neighborhood School and Board Member of The Seaside School Foundation. “Our founders, the Davis family, inspire and support our growth. Our Governing Board, Foundation Board, and our extended family of parents and volunteers work tirelessly to fulfill the mission of our school. We all look forward to the next 25 years. Our future is very bright!"