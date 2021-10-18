Pirates, submarines and crabs on parade along Destin harbor in annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade

From pirates to surfer girls, they were all on parade Friday evening along Destin harbor as the 13th annual Kid’s Wagon Boat Parade rolled out.

A half dozen wagons decorated as submarines, pirates ships and more with children dressed up lined up at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and made their way down the boardwalk along Destin harbor. Miss Destin 2021 Kaylie Sparks led the parade with Cheryl Jones and Company providing a little ragtime music while some of the children tossed out beads and candy to the bystanders.

The parade route ended back at AJ’s where awards were presented to the children. The trophies were miniature Radio Flyer wagons.

Best Overall award went to Valen Goodrich in her surfer girl-decorated wagon complete with surfboards atop.

Winner of the Crowd Pleaser award went to Oakland Lander in his blue submarine decorated wagon.

Best Theme award went to Conor Trzcinski sporting his pirate sword in his pirate ship wagon.

Most Creative award went to Breaux Lehrmann in the claw machine wagon.

Most Spirited was presented to Kyla Webb in her under the sea wagon.

The wagon parade is an annual event that takes during the Destin Fishing Rodeo each year.