Pirates, submarines and crabs on parade along Destin harbor in annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

From pirates to surfer girls, they were all on parade Friday evening along Destin harbor as the 13th annual Kid’s Wagon Boat Parade rolled out. 

Miss Destin2021 Kaylie Sparks led the 13th annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade along the harbor Friday evening.

A half dozen wagons decorated as submarines, pirates ships and more with children dressed up lined up at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and made their way down the boardwalk along Destin harbor. Miss Destin 2021 Kaylie Sparks led the parade with Cheryl Jones and Company providing a little ragtime music while some of the children tossed out beads and candy to the bystanders. 

Valen Goodrich riding in her surfer girl wagon theme won Best Overall in the 13th annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade.

The parade route ended back at AJ’s where awards were presented to the children. The trophies were miniature Radio Flyer wagons. 

Best Overall award went to Valen Goodrich in her surfer girl-decorated wagon complete with surfboards atop. 

Oakland Lander tosses out beads along the parade route on Destin harbor from his submarine wagon. He won the Crowd Pleaser award in the Wagon Parade.

Winner of the Crowd Pleaser award went to Oakland Lander in his blue submarine decorated wagon. 

Best Theme award went to Conor Trzcinski sporting his pirate sword in his pirate ship wagon. 

The 13th annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade made its way along Destin harbor on Friday evening.

Most Creative award went to Breaux Lehrmann in the claw machine wagon. 

Most Spirited was presented to Kyla Webb in her under the sea wagon. 

The wagon parade is an annual event that takes during the Destin Fishing Rodeo each year. 

Conor Trzcinski won Best Theme in his pirate decorated wagon. Presenting him with his Wagon Parade trophy is Miss Destin 2021 Kaylie Sparks.
Kyla Webb in her under the sea-decorated wagon won Most Spirited in the 13th annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade.
Breaux Lehrmann in the claw machine was voted Most Creative at the 13th annual Kid's Wagon Boat Parade Friday evening in Destin.