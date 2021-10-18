Walton Area Chamber of Commerce seeks speakers for annual symposium, "The Next BIG Thing."

Special to Gannett

WALTON COUNTY — The Walton Area Chamber of Commerce will host “The Next BIG Thing” on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in the Baytowne Conference Center. Presented by Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, the annual symposium has three distinctive growth tracks, including Leadership Development, Entrepreneurship, and Women in Business. Together, they will bring in several dynamic speakers who will be addressing topics beneficial to empowering individuals professionally and personally, grow emerging and existing entrepreneurs, and help create rising leaders.

The Walton Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for experts in topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, women in business, women empowerment, and more to speak at the annual symposium. Those interested in being featured must fill out an application by noon Friday, Oct. 22. Visit https://bit.ly/WACSpeakerApp to view and submit an application.

Registration and check-in begin at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast in the vendor ballroom. “The Next BIG Thing” will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. with welcoming remarks from Walton Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, Megan Harrison. Lunch, provided by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to stay until the end of the event for the $500 VIP door prize drawing from Silver Sands Premium Outlets. The symposium will conclude with a cocktail reception and Business After Hours at Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House.

Early bird registration prices are $125 for Walton Chamber members and $150 for non-members. Interested individuals can register for the event by visiting https://bit.ly/NextBigThing21. Military and Group discounts are available. Please contact Gabrielle Kilgore at 850-892-3191 or Gabrielle@WaltonAreaChamber.com for more information.

The Walton Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the local businesses for sponsoring this year’s event, including Clark Partington, Emerald Coast Title Services, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa, and Silver Sands Premium Outlets. A variety of sponsorship opportunities are still available. Area businesses interested should contact Gabrielle Kilgore at 850-892-3191 or Gabrielle@WaltonAreaChamber.com.