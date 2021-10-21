CUMULUS MEDIA adds FM signal to Heritage News Talk Radio Station WFTW in Fort Walton Beach

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — CUMULUS MEDIA recently announced that it has added an FM signal to its heritage news talk radio station, WFTW.

Located at 107.5 FM, the new signal went live at 7 a.m. Oct. 18. WFTW is also heard on the AM signal at 1260 AM and on multiple streaming platforms.

News Talk 1260 and 107.5FM WFTW is home to talk show hosts like Sean Hannity and Chris Plante, as well as the next generation of talk hosts, like Dan Bongino and Ben Shapiro. WFTW’s Emerald Coast Mornings with Dan Diamond features local news, traffic and weather, as well as conversation with local leaders and listeners about topics relevant to those who live and work along the Emerald Coast, weekdays from 7-9 a.m.

"This is an exciting day for local radio and for the Fort Walton Beach market," said Ashley Allegretto, vice president/market manager of Cumulus Fort Walton Beach-Destin. "We are elated to bring this sought after content and renowned programming lineup to the FM dial."

In addition to News Talk 1260 & 107.5FM WFTW, CUMULUS MEDIA owns and operates four other Fort Walton Beach-Destin radio stations, including: 99ROCK/WKSM-FM (Rock), Z96/WZNS-FM (CHR), Coast 93.3/WNCV-FM (Adult Contemporary) and NASH FM 105.5/WYZB-FM (Country).

“The proud tradition of 1260 WFTW continues across multiple streaming platforms and now the addition of 107.5 FM," said Chris Kellogg, operations manager/program director of Cumulus Fort Walton Beach-Destin. "This deepens our commitment to our conservative community of listeners and businesses and provides multiple access points for news and opinion.”

For more information, station host schedule or to stream News Talk 1260 and 107.5 FM WFTW, please visit: www.wftw.com.