A sweet way to make our troops smile: Sarah K’s Gourmet's 13th Annual Halloween Candy Drive

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Sarah K’s Gourmet, 34940 Hwy. 98 in Destin, will collect left over Halloween candy Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 6 for troops stationed overseas. Children are encouraged to pen the soldiers a note and include a picture of him or herself dressed up for Halloween.

“Our community is closely tied to the military and this is such a fun way to give the troops a little lift during the holiday season” says Sarah K. Schreifer, the eatery’s owner. “Not only are we helping our servicemen, but also we are teaching our children the values of sharing and donating, as well as fighting the epidemic of childhood obesity. Moreover, it helps the adults from eating the leftovers — of which I am certainly prone!” said Schreifer.

The candy is a great morale booster for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day and an excellent vehicle used to bond with the children in the community.

“We have had soldiers pen us letters and send emails telling us that this was such an unexpected surprise and such a bright spot in their day.” notes Trevor McBride. “I just want to say thank you THANK YOU to everyone who donated and for the personal notes from children and for sending your own candy from trick-or-treating to my team in a deployment care package from Destin. We definitely appreciate all of the sweets and a big shoutout to Sarah K’s Gourmet for putting

this all together. Thank you for giving us some holiday cheers!”

\

Let’s put the “treat” back into this holiday season for the men and women who are

serving our country during these uncertain times. All of us can help to make a

difference.

Sarah K’s Gourmet candy drives have been tremendously successful. Thank you to

everyone who has contributed. In the past 12 years, over 1,700 pounds of candy has

been collected and sent to the troops.