Beaufort Bonnet Company opening Miramar Beach store

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Beaufort Bonnet Company, an upscale baby and children’s clothing and lifestyle brand, has announced the upcoming opening of its flagship store at 600 Grand Boulevard, Suite M-103, in Miramar Beach.

Slated to open in February 2022, the company’s first-ever corporate store will feature a range of timeless apparel, refined accessories and gifts, as well as the brand’s signature baby bonnets.

“We’re excited to open our new flagship store and couldn’t have found a better location than the Grand Boulevard Town Center," said Markey Hutchinson, the company’s founder and chief executive officer. "The mission of Beaufort Bonnet Company has always been to make babyhood and childhood special, and we believe the beautiful and charming aesthetic of the Miramar Beach area is the perfect place to plant roots for The Beaufort Bonnet Company.

"With our new corporate store, we want to create a welcoming retreat for families where they feel uplifted and inspired to embrace the joys of childhood,” Hutchinson added.

The 1,727-square foot brick-and-mortar storefront will be the newest addition to the Grand Boulevard Town Center and will feature a tastefully curated selection of children’s attire with options for ages ranging from newborn to 14 years old, all reflecting the brand’s nostalgic appeal and vintage prep style.

The store design will include a mailbox for children to complete and send custom T.B.B.C. store postcards and a space for children to play with toys. The center of the store will feature an inviting sitting area for shoppers to visit and have a drink. The in-store experience will allow shoppers to enjoy firsthand the warmth and hospitality of The Beaufort Bonnet Company lifestyle brand.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome The Beaufort Bonnet Company to our one-of-a-kind destination, where visitors can shop, work, play and stay,” said Stacey Brady, marketing and communications director of Grand Boulevard. “This store will be such a unique addition to Grand Boulevard, and we look forward to having The Beaufort Bonnet Company as part of our South Walton business community.”

Established in 2012, The Beaufort Bonnet Company has evolved from a handful of iconic styles to a full-fledged lifestyle brand with an expanding presence throughout the U.S. Currently sold online, in their multiple signature stores and in approximately 400 other retail locations nationwide,