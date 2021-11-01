Five fish last on the leaderboard the entire month of the Rodeo

With 1,093 fish making the leaderboard of the Destin Fishing Rodeo at one time or another during the 31-day fishing tournament, five fish made the board on Day 1 and stayed there the entire month.

Joni Foster of Destin pulled in a 30.8-pound king mackerel on the Jonilea with Capt. Greg Haeusler for a second-place finish in the Private Boat Division. Her catch was fish No. 10.

Jerry Harris of Shalimar brought in a 28.6-pound fish on day one for a first-place spot for the largest species in the Paddleboard Division. His fish was entry No. 15.

Lyman Kerkhof of Gulf Breeze lasted on the board in second place in the Party Boat Division with his 19.8-pound king mackerel caught on the Swoop II with Capt. Nick Price. His catch was No. 18.

Kevin Moore of Fort Walton Beach reeled in a 3.6-pound mingo on 30A Light Tackle with Capt. Mark Hotze for second in the 25-foot and Under Charter Boat Division. His fish was No. 68.

The first fish of the Rodeo, a 19.2-pound king mackerel, brought in by Nic Roberts on the Destin Inshore Guides, rounds out the fish that made it 31 days.

Robert's mackerel was the first of 120 king mackerel that made it onto the leaderboard throughout the month, the most entries of any species.

Tied for second for the most entries were the mingo and amberjack at 115 each.

During the month, 74 grouper made it on the board and 54 wahoo.

The 1,093 fish for the month doesn’t include all the fish that were weighed in but missed making the board by just a pound or even an ounce or two.

Weighmaster Bruce Cheves said this was the most wahoo he recalled ever weighing in at the Rodeo.